WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The hopes of a further reduction in over $1.5 million in total bonds for a man who allegedly shot at law enforcement during a standoff on Turkey Ranch Road in October 2021 were put to rest on Friday in the 78th District Court.

Anthony Kienlen, 35, was denied a further reduction in bonds on 14 charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, one count of criminal mischief, and one count of deadly conduct.

The charges stem from an incident in October 2021 on Turkey Ranch Road in which Kienlen surrendered to police after a 90-minute standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.

The decision comes after a bond reduction hearing that took place on Friday, June 3, in which family members and friends testified that Kienlen needs serious mental health treatment.

That same day, a peaceful protest organized by Kienlen’s wife, Abigail Kienlen, was held outside of the Wichita County Courthouse, with the hope that a lowered bond would allow her husband to have access to the mental health she said he desperately needs.

Abigail said her husband is a decorated U.S. Army veteran who has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety, and on October 13, he suffered a severe mental health crisis.

According to Abigail, the issue is about mental health care, which Anthony has not been receiving while he’s been in jail since the October 13 incident.

“We have letters and notes from doctors stating he needs mental health care, and we have not been able to get that for him in the 8 months time that he’s been in jail,” Abigail said.

A detention officer with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said on the stand Friday, June 3, that he heard Kienlen say if the hearing doesn’t go his way, he plans to end his own life.

Originally, a judge set Kienlen’s bond at $500,000 per attempted capital murder charge, bringing his total bond amount to over $7 million.

After 78th District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy drastically reduced Kienlen’s bonds in January 2022, setting the bond of each charge at $100,000, his bonds still total over $1.5 million.

Abigail testified that on October 13, 2021, the morning of the standoff on Turkey Ranch Road, she woke up and found her husband lying on the floor in a large puddle of blood, an IV in his arm, and a tourniquet wrapped around his upper arm.

Others said in their testimony Friday that the night before, October 12, Anthony learned his wife was talking with an ex-lover.

Abigail said after she found Anthony, she cleaned him up, and a few hours later, he said he wanted the police to shoot him.

What followed was a 90-minute standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies outside of the Kienlen’s residence on Turkey Ranch Road.

According to the arrest affidavit, Kienlen was at the residence with a ballistic helmet, body armor, an AK-47 and a sniper rifle, and at one point opened fire on authorities.

There were no fatalities or serious injuries stemming from the incident.

Kienlen, a former infantryman in the United States Army, has no criminal record prior to the stand-off.