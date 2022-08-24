WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The third defendant in an armed robbery of a store and home invasion robbery has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The two sentences for Javier Castro, 23, will be served concurrently.

He pleaded guilty to the robbery of Sam’s Dollar Saver and a home invasion on Bell Street, which occurred within days of each other in 2021.

The three suspects in the robberies were all caught a few days after the robberies after car and foot chases.

The victim of the home invasion said two black males and a white male broke in, pointed a pistol at him, hit him in the head with it and took his phone, wallet and Xbox game. He said one robber had a tattoo of a gun over one eye.

Five days later, two black males and a white male held up Sam’s Dollar Saver on Holliday. Castro was identified as the man pointing a gun at the clerk. The robbers took cash, the clerk’s phone and merchandise.

Castro was on five years probation at the time for a burglary in 2018, in which a woman said Castro broke into her home, so she called a relative who chased him down and beat him up.

Another suspect, Lonnie Clark, was sentenced to 5 years prison for the Bell Street robbery.

Remarcus Donnell was also charged in that robbery and in June he was sentenced to one year in an injury to a child case.