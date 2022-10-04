WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 59-year-old Wichita Falls man with previous convictions for attempted murders received a 5-year prison sentence for assaulting a woman with a chair in 2021.

Delfino Aleman pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday, October 4, in 78th District Court.

In the same plea deal, his probation for attempting to take an officer’s weapon in 2019 was revoked, and he was sentenced to 285 days in jail.

The 2021 assault charge came after two residents of a home on Buchanan called police after they said Aleman arrived home after a night of drinking to the house all three lived in.

The woman said Aleman began hitting her in the face and body, then grabbed a chair and hit her with it, and then he used it to push and hold her head on the floor and choked her.

The male victim – the female victim’s husband – said he tried to stop the assault, and Aleman began punching him in the face, then pushed him on top of his wife and began choking her while pinning him on top of her.

The other plea was for his arrest at the same address in 2019.

Police said they were trying to arrest him for public intoxication, and he resisted. When officers took him to the ground, he tried to grab an officer’s gun, and the officer hit him in the face and put him in handcuffs.

Aleman was convicted in 1987 for two counts of attempted murder.