WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been indicted for injury to a child after police said home surveillance footage shows her assaulting a 10-month-old girl she was babysitting in May.

Sherine Marie Minuto, 54, is free on a $10,000 bond.

According to authorities, the Crimes Against Children Unit of the Wichita Falls Police Department were called to investigate.

Police said on May 18, a complainant was watching surveillance video from inside the residence when they saw the alleged abuse.

Authorities said surveillance footage showed the 10-month-old victim in a Bumbo seat on the kitchen counter and Minuto, who was the child’s babysitter, began to feed the baby, aggressively yelling at the child and assaulting her.

According to police, Minuto can be seen in the footage feeding and attempting to feed the victim, then can be heard yelling at the child and slapping the victim’s left hand, saying “Stop it.”

The affidavit said the child began to cry and then stop, at which time Minuto attempted to feed the child again, but the child refused to eat.

Police said Minuto can then be seen in the video grabbing the victim’s face and hands, forcing the victim to eat, and can be heard saying, “Eat, I hate when you do that.”

Authorities said the video shows Minuto aggressively pushing and striking the child in the face and head about two or three times and forcibly wiping the infant’s face.

The affidavit said the baby began to cry.

The complainant came home and confronted Minuto about the incident. The complainant told police Minuto apologized and said, “she had lost it and that it would never happen again.”