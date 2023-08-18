WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The local nonprofit known for rehabilitating homeless veterans was burglarized Thursday, August 17, 2023, interrupting the food pantry and painting services intended for this weekend.

Base Camp Lindsey on 6th Street experienced a burglary Thursday night, during which the intruders stole the following items:

Jukebox

Toro Lawn Mower

Toro or Trobolt Weed Eater

3 Ryobi Misting Fans

1 Kolbalt Misting Fans (Item #1774925)

Box of extension cords & wires

Assorted hand tools

Skill saw (Black & Decker)

Rubbermaid Tubs

Extension cords

Paint rollers & covers

Paint scrapes

Putty Knives

Despite the interruption, Base Camp Lindsey is not letting this stop their mission, they said in a Facebook post.

Previous plans for distributing donated items are still on, and the nonprofit has asked that those donations are brought to the camp Friday, August 18, 2023.

The painting project will begin Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 7 a.m. Eight to 10 volunteers have been requested to help with the exterior painting.

Base Camp Lindsey said they would cease operations at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The nonprofit has also asked for prayers at this time to continue its vision of ending veteran homelessness, especially after last week’s microburst took down a power pole.

For more information on how to assist Base Camp Lindsey during this time, check out their website.

Courtesy of Base Camp Lindsey