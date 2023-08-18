WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The local nonprofit known for rehabilitating homeless veterans was burglarized Thursday, August 17, 2023, interrupting the food pantry and painting services intended for this weekend.
Base Camp Lindsey on 6th Street experienced a burglary Thursday night, during which the intruders stole the following items:
- Jukebox
- Toro Lawn Mower
- Toro or Trobolt Weed Eater
- 3 Ryobi Misting Fans
- 1 Kolbalt Misting Fans (Item #1774925)
- Box of extension cords & wires
- Assorted hand tools
- Skill saw (Black & Decker)
- Rubbermaid Tubs
- Extension cords
- Paint rollers & covers
- Paint scrapes
- Putty Knives
Despite the interruption, Base Camp Lindsey is not letting this stop their mission, they said in a Facebook post.
Previous plans for distributing donated items are still on, and the nonprofit has asked that those donations are brought to the camp Friday, August 18, 2023.
The painting project will begin Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 7 a.m. Eight to 10 volunteers have been requested to help with the exterior painting.
Base Camp Lindsey said they would cease operations at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The nonprofit has also asked for prayers at this time to continue its vision of ending veteran homelessness, especially after last week’s microburst took down a power pole.
For more information on how to assist Base Camp Lindsey during this time, check out their website.