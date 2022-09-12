WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested Friday after an alleged argument with his mother that began over refrigerated leftovers of a beanie burger eventually ended with him behind bars.

Jason Lynn Odom, of Wichita Falls, is charged with the misdemeanor offense of Assault — Family Violence stemming from the alleged incident at a residence in the 4300 block of Hillsboro.

Odom was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Friday, September 9, 2022, following the incident. He was released the following day after posting his $1,500 bond.

Jason Odom mugshot, courtesy Wichita County Jail

According to the affidavit, the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the residence in reference to a disturbance. Prior to arriving on the scene, officers were notified that a woman was reporting her son, Odom, had just assaulted his father in the residence.

An officer said they were familiar with Odom and knew him to be using illegal drugs recently that have caused him to act very erratic and violent.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with Odom’s mother, who said she’d come home after getting off work. According to the affidavit, Odom’s mother said Odom does not live at the residence with herself and her husband, Odom’s father, but that Odom is at the residence often, and was on the evening of September 9, 2022.

Odom’s mother told authorities she’d just gotten home from work. She said she went into the kitchen to retrieve leftovers from a beanie burger she was planning to eat. However, upon opening the refrigerator, she said the leftover beanie burger was no longer inside.

Odom’s mother told police she said, “Well I guess I’m not going to eat it.” She said Odom took offense to the statement and interpreted it as rude and accusatory. She said Odom became confrontational.

The affidavit said Odom told his mother, “I’ll just go get you another beanie burger,” to which Odom’s mother said it wasn’t that big of a deal. She told police Odom became angry and began arguing with her over the beanie burger.

Odom’s mother told officers things escalated to Odom asking her, “Where’s my dope?” She said she attempted to avoid conflict and de-escalate the situation, but Odom continued to ask where his dope was and began searching the house.

Odom’s mother said she told Odom, “You don’t live here, so you don’t need to be raising hell.” She said she asked Odom to leave, but he continued looking through the house for his “dope.”

According to the affidavit, Odom’s mom said Odom began making “outlandish” accusations, including that his mother was having an affair with the family’s landscaper.

Odom’s mother said that’s when the victim, Odom’s father, who overheard the comment, told Odom to stop and that he needed to leave the residence.

Police said Odom’s mother told them that Odom then began discussing his parents’ sexual relationship, and the victim said it wasn’t any of his business. The affidavit said Odom then went into the bedroom, where the victim was seated on the bed.

Odom’s mother told police that Odom approached the victim in such a way that made her believe he was going to attempt to assault his father. She said the victim told Odom, “Don’t you hit me.”

According to the affidavit, Odom then slapped the victim across the face with an open hand, knocking the victim’s glasses off and lodging the victim’s hearing aid further into his ear. The victim told police it caused a great deal of pain.

Odom’s mother then asked Odom why he’d slapped his father, to which Odom replied, “I didn’t hit him.”

Officers at the scene said they observed redness, swelling, and early signs of bruising on the victim’s face.

A records check on Odom reveals an arrest in August 2022 in which Odom was charged with resisting arrest, interfering with an officer’s duty, and discharging a firearm. Those charges are currently pending.