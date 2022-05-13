WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has another assault of a public servant charge on his arrest record.

Demien Meador was arrested Thursday, May 12, at a local motel on the assault charge and also for resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Police arrived at the Motel 6 on Central Freeway about 6:30 p.m. to check a report of a man who was bleeding after kicking out a window of the laundry room.

Police found a pool of blood there and were directed to a room where Meador was staying.

They said he came out, and they had him sit on the ambulance gurney to be checked out. An officer said when he asked Meador why he broke out the window, Meador said he didn’t know why.

The officer said Meador then got up and swung his fist at the ambulance EMT. The EMT blocked the punch with his arm.

Police officers got Meador to the ground and tried to get him in handcuffs, but they said he resisted and kept pulling away.

At that time an officer got out his taser, and after three stuns, they said they finally were able to get the cuffs on him.

Meador has a previous assault of a public servant arrest in 2009, as well as other assault, resisting and criminal mischief arrests.