WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who lost her son in a tragic car wreck in 2020 admits she “made a mistake” on social media after bonding out of jail following her arrest on charges of theft from her former employer.

Amanda Bolding, 39, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Friday, May 13, 2022 early in the morning on a charge of theft over $2,500 and under $30,000.

The arrest came after Joe Harris, co-owner of Fit Body Boot Camp, took to social media, publicly announced on Wednesday, May 11, his “friend and teammate” Bolding “stole roughly $9600” from the company, and that she would soon be taken into custody.

After bonding out of jail Friday, Bolding published a Facebook Live video to her personal account, which has since been made private.

“To answer the burning question, yeah.” Bolding said. “I made a mistake. I thought I could get ahead of it and I didn’t.”

In prior posts made by Bolding on Facebook, she hinted at her innocence, though never outright denying or confirming the allegations made against her.

Bolding said her original intent after an arrest warrant was issued was to “handle it quickly” and be booked in and out of jail in what authorities refer to as a walk-thru.

However, in the Facebook Live video, Bolding said that didn’t quite go the way she planned.

“I was not having the best thoughts,” Bolding said. “In order to avoid dragging my family and my kid into it, I had other things on my mind to make that not possible. I’m pretty sure most of you can gather what I’m saying.”

In the Facebook Live, Bolding implied she was considering suicide, and though she never outright said as much in the video, she said one of her friends called the police to request a welfare check.

“I had a lot of stuff going on in my head,” Bolding said. “I was talking to a couple of friends and, in full disclosure, I told them that I knew what was about to happen and was considering all of my options to avoid what’s going on right now.”

Bolding said the police showed up early Friday morning to perform the welfare check, at which time she turned herself in.

Bolding also states in the Facebook Live video that the allegations against her have nothing to do with her son Kaleb Honea who tragically passed away following a crash in August of 2020.

In previous posts, Bolding has maintained that everything regarding fundraisers in honor of her son has been above board and legitimate, and funds raised for the Kaleb Honea scholarship were never used in fraudulent ways.

According to the arrest affidavit, a report was made on February 3 by one of the co-owners of Fit Body Boot Camp, located at 4031 Sports Street, that an email scam had resulted in the loss of $9,609.83

In the report, the victim stated that they had received two different emails which contained digital invoice links for rent payments for the building they leased.

The affidavit goes on to state that it was later discovered that the emails containing the invoices were fake and came from an online Square account.

Upon further investigation, a detective with WFPD subpoenaed Square and requested information related to the account that had received the payments Bolding made for Fit Body Boot Camp.

Police said the information on the Square account listed Bolding as the owner and that the account was verified using her personal information and bank account information.

According to the affidavit, Bolding was brought in for questioning, during which she stated that she created the fraudulent invoices using her personal Square account and made up the email address to look like the invoices had come from the landlord’s business email.

The affidavit said Bolding told authorities she submitted and paid the invoices using Fit Body Boot Camp bank account details which she had access to as part of her job and then transferred the money from her Square account into her personal bank account.

Police said Bolding told them she used the money to pay bills and go to the casino.