WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman has been released from jail on a $10,000 bond after police said she cut a man with a glass shard from a broken mirror during an altercation.

Lakea Haywood mugshot from 2022 arrest, courtesy Wichita County Jail

Lakea Trenese Haywood, 36, of Wichita Falls, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident. She was booked and released from the Wichita County Jail on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Police said they were dispatched to the 3200 block of Avenue S shortly after midnight on Monday, August 15, in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they observed Haywood bleeding from her head and broken glass.

Haywood told responding officers that a man threw her into the wall. When they asked about the glass, she told them it was from a mirror she was thrown into.

Police at the scene said Haywood was being uncooperative and changing her story. That’s when Haywood admitted to police she was intoxicated and struggling to answer questions.

Police then spoke to the male on the scene, who was discovered to be the victim. The victim told police he and Haywood were in a verbal altercation while she was intoxicated, and that she then charged at him.

The victim said he moved out of the way and Haywood ran into the mirror that was on the wall, causing it to fall to the floor and shatter. He said she then grabbed a shard of broken glass and charged at him again.

Police said the victim then stated Haywood grabbed him and cut the left side of his neck and on his face near his left eyebrow.

A witness on the scene gave a statement to the police that was nearly identical to the victims, and Haywood was taken into custody.

Haywood mugshot from 2006 arrest, courtesy Wichita County Jail

Haywood mugshot from 2012 arrest, courtesy Wichita County Jail

Haywood mugshot from 2014 arrest, courtesy Wichita County Jail

A records check reveals this to be Haywood’s third aggravated assault charge.

In 2006, she was charged with aggravated assault and in 2014 she was accused of aggravated assault family violence. Also in 2014, Haywood received a theft charge that was eventually dropped.

In addition, she has a prior charge from 2012 of public intoxication.