WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four suspects in the May 2022 murder of Zachary Wood on Brown Street were indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury in the 30th District Court on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Payton Mackenzie Collier, 28 (top left), Ronnie Preston Lang, Jr., 18 (top right), William Andrew Bell, 28 (bottom left), and Ashley Marie Esselborn, 21 (bottom right), all of Wichita Falls, were indicted Thursday for Wood’s murder.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, police were called to the 2100 block of Brown Street for a welfare check. When police arrived on the scene, they found Zachary Wood, 23, deceased, and said the nature in which his body was found led them to suspect foul play.

According to the affidavit, autopsy results would later reveal Wood’s manner of death as a homicide, and an investigation began.

Police on the scene said the house on Brown Street appeared to be “ransacked” and there was evidence of a “massive bloodletting event that occurred in multiple rooms”.

According to police, Collier confessed to her involvement in the murder, leading police to Lang and Bell, who later confessed as well.

Allegedly, Esselborn was arrested in connection to the murder after her roommate overheard her bragging that she’d gotten away with murder on the phone.

Collier and Lang both remain jailed on bonds of $1 million. In July, Esselborn’s bond was lowered to $100,000, and later in the same month, Bell’s bond was lowered to $200,000.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as the indicted suspects go to trial for the Brown Street Murder.