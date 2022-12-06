WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Prosecutors, police and citizens joined to ‘Take a Bite Out of Crime’ by putting a career burglar who recently stole McGruff the Crime Dog items behind bars.

Dalton Fields, 30, whose first arrest was in 2009 when he was 17 for burglarizing the Burkburnett High School and field house, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Fields pleaded guilty Tuesday, December 6, in 78th District Court to three burglaries this year and had other charges dismissed. His two sentences of seven years for burglary of habitations and one sentence of five years for burglary of a building will be served concurrently.

Fields has seven convictions for burglary, five for burglary of vehicles and three for theft. He has been arrested six times just this year.

Last April, neighbors of Artie Woods, owner of McGruff the Crime Dog, notified police that Fields came to their house uninvited wanting to sell boxes of ammo, knives and other things, including McGruff items.

Police contacted Woods, who confirmed the items belonged to him, and his house had been broken into twice the same day while he was away.

Other neighbors provided surveillance video which shows Fields and an unknown white male companion walking toward the victim’s house.

Another video shows Fields carrying bags and putting them on the porch of the buyer that night.

His first arrest this year was in February when police said two burglars were being watched on a surveillance camera as they broke into a storage container at a motel construction site at Kell and McNiel.

The construction company employee kept police updated on the men’s location, and a police officer was waiting for them as they came out of a drainage canal.

He was also arrested for a burglary in Iowa Park on Feb. 9 in which two men were recorded on surveillance carrying a TV and soundbar from a house.

That same day surveillance video of a building burglary in Iowa Park was posted on Facebook and led to multiple tips that the suspect was Fields.