BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Three suspected burglars were caught in a building in Burkburnett with the aid of surveillance video on Saturday, August 26, 2023, including one who was just placed on probation for a previous building burglary.

Jacob Dedear, Michael Warren and Austin Rogers, all from Burkburnett, have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Dedear has a $10,000 bond compared to $5,000 for the other two because of his prior record.

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, he pleaded guilty to a burglary of a building charge from September 2022 and was placed on three years probation. Another burglary of a building charge was dismissed in the plea.

Burkburnett police responded to a call from the owner of a building on Avenue C on Saturday afternoon who said there were three intruders in his building and that he had video of them. As officers searched the building, the owner told them he saw the three men in an alley going into another nearby building.

Police found all three suspects in that building, and police said they had a vehicle and a ladder

outside the building. They also found vintage glassware and other glass items valued at $3,200 destroyed.

They said the suspects admitted they planned to enter buildings by the roof and look for items to steal.