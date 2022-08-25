Isaac Trevino (left) and Ricardo Sanches (right). Photo courtesy of the Wichita Falls Police Department

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men are in custody, and a third may face charges in a burglary inside Big Blue in which memorabilia from the old Wrestling Hall of Fame was the target.

Isaac Trevino and Ricardo Sanchez are charged with burglary of a building. Wichita Falls Police said a third suspect was identified in surveillance video.

Officers responded to 719 Scott on Tuesday, August 9, to investigate a reported burglary.

They obtained video which showed three men entering the building on the 8th Street side a few minutes after 10 p.m., and then about 15 minutes later, they are seen entering it again on the Scott Street entrance.

An hour later, video shows them leaving an interior door and Trevino now wearing sunglasses and carrying a large bag full of property.

Police said Sanchez and the third man were seen coming from a 3rd floor room where WWE memorabilia is stored, and the third man was now wearing a handkerchief over his face and has a red bag. Sanchez had a red mask over his face and was also carrying a bag.

Police said the three rummaged through boxes of memorabilia.

After their identification and arrest, police said the suspects admitted to the burglary and returned the stolen items.

According to police, t-shirts, signed photographs, figurines, a jacket with the name Mantell and other memorabilia were taken.