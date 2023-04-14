WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man who posted a $300,000 bond just over a month ago for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl from age 8 to 12 in Burkburnett and at least three other area towns is back in jail on a new charge and higher bond.

Ronnie Wren Woods Jr. is now jailed on $500,000 bond on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Woods was arrested March 6, 2023, on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, and posted bond on March 9. He was rearrested Friday, April 14, on the new charge. The first arrest came after police went to a mobile home in Burkburnett on March 5 to check on a possible assault.

The girl’s mother told police she confronted Woods about assaulting the girl, and he left. The detective talked to Woods after he returned and said Woods denied the allegations and did not understand why he was being blamed. The detective said he had obtained information previously that Woods had texted the victim’s mother threatening self harm and setting fire to the house.

A forensic interview was conducted, and the victim said she remembered the sexual abuse beginning when she was 8 on Christmas Eve, and the most recent was on March 1, 2023. The girl is now 12. She also reported other abuse occurred in Temple, Bowie and Wichita Falls. She said her brother witnessed one of the incidents in Wichita Falls, and when interviewed, he confirmed the incident.

In the new charge, the affidavit alleges a sexual assault was committed in a shed behind the home in Burkburnett. Also, after another forensic interview with the girl on April 13, investigators said the victim disclosed that two weeks ago while in a bank her mother harassed her until she cried, demanding she change her story that Woods assaulted her.

She said it happened again on April 12 when Woods and her mother went with her to a restaurant in Temple, which police say violated Woods bond restrictions prohibiting contact with the victim.

Police said the victim’s mother tried numerous times to convince the girl to change her story but the girl said during her interviews she only tells the truth.

As a result of these disclosures, police charged the victim’s mother with tampering with a witness in a felony case.