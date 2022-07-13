BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A noise complaint late Monday night turns into multiple charges against a man who allegedly kicked a police officer after resisting arrest.

Brett Brown’s 2022 mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Brett Michael Brown, 31, of Burkburnett, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on charges of assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest or transport.

According to the affidavit, an officer with the Burkburnett Police Department responded to multiple noise complaints from a residence in the 700 block of West 3rd Street in Burk.

Complaints were made that a truck had loud pipes and was revving its engine excessively at 10:59 p.m., then again at 11:13 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022.

While responding to the second complaint, the officer said he attempted to speak with the owner of the truck, later identified as Brown, who yelled at the officer to leave his property.

The officer said he told Brown he was under arrest for violating the city noise ordinance, but Brown refused to comply with instructions and began walking into the residence.

According to the affidavit, the officer said Brown was being verbally aggressive and defiant and said he gave Brown several commands that he ignored.

The officer said when he attempted to force Brown’s hands behind his back, he refused and used strength to obstruct the officer from detaining him.

Brett Brown’s 2020 mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Eventually, the officer said he forced Brown to the ground and took him into custody.

Authorities said after Brown arrived at the Burkburnett Police Department to be booked into jail, he told the officer he was going to head-butt him and knock him out.

The affidavit said Brown later stood up and kicked the officer “in the butt with force”, causing him pain.

Brown was released from jail on July 12, 2022, after posting bonds totaling $6,500.

Brown has several arrests on his record dating back to 2016, including another resisting arrest charge stemming from an incident in 2020.

Brown was accused of choking his then-girlfriend and assaulting her, but those charges were later dismissed.