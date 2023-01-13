BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A young Burkburnett man who told police he was trying to pull a prank and scare his friend with a shotgun he thought was loaded with blanks has been sentenced to the maximum sentence for manslaughter.

Jacob Emro, 24, pleaded guilty for the shooting death of 21-year-old Zachary Robertson last April and was sentenced to 20 years on Friday, January 13.

He also pleaded guilty to tampering and concealing evidence and also received the maximum sentence of 10 years. The sentences will be served concurrently.

The shooting happened on April 6, 2022, on Glendale in Burkburnett.

Officers found Robertson in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to his head.

Officers said a witness told them Emro planned to play a prank on Robertson when Robertson arrived at the home. The witness told police Emro was hiding in the bedroom when the victim walked in, and he heard Emro scream, then the victim screamed, then he heard a gunshot.

The witness told police Emro came out of the room panicking and grabbed all the guns and marijuana from the residence and took them to an abandoned mobile home on North Avenue F in an attempt to hide evidence before calling the police.

Police recovered the shotgun and said Emro told police he thought there were “blanks” in the firearm when he pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger.

A similar reported accidental shooting case in which someone was shot and killed occurred in Burkburnett just four months prior to the shooting death on Glendale.

The suspect was 19 at the time and is awaiting trial.