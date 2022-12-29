BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett police arrested Katlyn Loree Carter after she reportedly resisted arrested and had drugs and drug paraphernalia in her backpack.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, a police officer saw Carter walking on Sheppard Road and stopped her after discovering she had multiple warrants.

She resisted when the officer tried to take her into custody. A search of her backpack found syringes, a digital scale, and a bag containing a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. They also found multiple small baggies used for packaging drugs.

Carter was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. She was freed on an $11,000 bond.