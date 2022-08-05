Chadwick Smith mugshots, including current on top, as well as past mugshots from 2008, 2012, 2014, and 2018

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The self-proclaimed on-site maintenance man at the Scotland Park Motel faces a felony charge after police said he shot a man in the hip during an altercation early Friday morning.

Chadwick Dewayne Smith, 48, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Wichita County Jail early Friday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Smith’s bond was set by a judge at $50,000.

According to Sgt. Deanna Tofte with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to a call for a welfare check at the Scotland Park Motel in the 90 block of Central Freeway shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022.

The arrest affidavit on Smith said responding officers observed a male subject lying in the parking lot with a possible gunshot wound upon arrival at the scene. The officer said the subject was being treated by AMR and first responders.

Officers at the scene spoke with a female subject who was crying on the scene. She told officers she was the subject’s girlfriend.

The woman told authorities that her boyfriend and another man, who she identified as Chadwick Smith, had gotten into a verbal argument outside of their room.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police she and her boyfriend had been arguing when Smith, who was upset about the argument, told them they needed to leave the hotel.

The woman told police when the victim didn’t immediately leave and instead asked for his iced tea out of their room, Smith became even angrier and began a verbal confrontation. She said the victim then pushed Smith to get out of his way.

The affidavit said the woman said Smith then grabbed a handgun from his waistband and shot the victim one time.

Police said Smith was already disarmed and detained prior to their arrival on scene. When police spoke with Smith, he claimed he was staying in room 111 and works for the manager. Sgt. Tofte said on the scene Smith referred to himself as the manager/maintenance man.

Smith admitted to shooting the victim, who was transported to the hospital. Smith was then transported to the Wichita County Jail without incident.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

A records check on Smith revealed a total of 17 arrests since 1996, including nine total assault charges, several of which were enhanced due to multiple previous convictions.

In 2014, Smith was sentenced to 150 days in jail for evading arrest. That same year, he was sentenced to two years in jail for an assault charge from 2004.

Originally, Smith was given deferred adjudication on the 2004 assault charge, but a judge revoked that sentence in 2012 due to a violation of the terms of the sentence. He was then given a probation sentence, which was also revoked due to violations of probation, leading to his eventual 2-year jail sentence.