CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman wanted for not showing up for a court hearing while out on bond awaiting trial for the murder of her husband in Charlie was found in Lubbock and is now back in Clay County jail on a new bond.

An arrest warrant was issued for 63-year-old Cindi Baker when she did not show up for a court hearing on May 16, according to 97th District Attorney Casey Hall.

She was booked into Clay County Jail Wednesday, June 8, on $150,000 bond after being transferred from the Lubbock County Jail.

The arrest warrant was served by Lubbock officers last month at an apartment.

Baker initially was charged with aggravated assault causing death after the November 19, 2019, stabbing of her husband, 52-year-old James Baker in Charlie.

In February 2020, a grand jury considered the case and upgraded her charge to murder. The indictment came after the Clay County Sheriff’s Office led an investigation in conjunction with the Texas Rangers and the 97th District Attorney’s Office.

Deputies said Baker told them they had been arguing, and her her husband grabbed a knife and told her to stab him, and she got the knife away and stabbed him.

However, another family member was quoted as saying Baker stabbed her husband while he was asleep.

His daughter called the sheriff’s office, and when deputies arrived at the home, they said the victim’s daughter was on the floor of the bedroom sitting next to the body of her father. The bloody knife was on the floor next to him, and he had a wound in the chest.