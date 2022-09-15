WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman’s plea agreement dismisses four of the five counts of indecency with a child filed against her after police said she danced nude in front of a 13-year-old boy, sat on his lap, made him touch her, and had sex with a man in front of him.

Healther Talcott mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Heather Linn Talcott, 41, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty to one count of indecency with a child by exposure on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in the 89th District Court.

Talcott received a four-year probated sentence, and four counts of indecency with a child by contact were dismissed.

A condition of Talcott’s sentence will require her to register as a sex offender, remain more than 1000 feet away from any school, and refrain from being romantically involved with anyone under 18, or with children under 18. She’s also prohibited from any contact with the victim, who is now over the age of 18.

Talcott is also required to install monitoring software on her computer, give police access to all of her online accounts, and she will be prohibited from owning electronics capable of accessing the internet without the court’s approval.

During the length of her sentence, Talcott is prohibited from the use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and must avoid places where alcohol is consumed and sold. She’s also ordered to stay in Wichita County and complete 160 hours of community service.

In May 2016, a 13-year-old boy said he was on a weekend visitation at a residence on Gay Street where Talcott lived with John Paul Thomas, Talcott’s codefendant.

The victim told forensic interviewers at Patsy’s House that Thomas had received his disability check and he and Talcott were celebrating and drinking and were also watching a computer chat site where people were seen on the screen “doing nasty stuff.”

Police said the victim told them Talcott took off her clothes and began dancing in front of him, sat on his lap and grabbed his hands, and made him touch her. He also said Talcott and Thomas later engaged in sexual intercourse on the other end of the couch he was sitting on.

The computer on which Talcott and Thomas were watching the chat site was seized while police were executing a search warrant. Talcott and Thomas provided the police with the password.

Upon executing a search of the computer, police said they discovered Google had been used to search, “If you are arrested on probable cause of sexual indecency with a minor does your picture get in the paper”.

Thomas, who is charged with indecency with a child, has a case set for a jury trial in December 2022.