ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Archer County man who was indicted and out on bond for charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child is back in jail after deputies said they found child pornography in his home.

Lloyd Walter James, 58, faces 22 counts of possession of child pornography, each with a bond set at $20,000 for bonds totaling $440,000.

According to the affidavit, Texas Rangers, Archer County Sheriff’s deputies and Holliday police executed a search warrant on Old State Road South near Holliday on Friday, April 8, 2022, just after 4:30 p.m.

While executing the warrant, a deputy observed James, the only occupant of the residence, sitting on the couch on a blanket.

The affidavit said the deputy asked James to get up so he could check under the blanket.

When the deputy moved the blanket it was revealed that James was sitting on 25 full sheet sized pictures printed on photo paper.

The affidavit states 22 of those photos consisted of children without clothing and some of the pictures depicted children engaging in sex acts with what appeared to be an adult male.

Authorities said they also found 8 pairs of small children’s underwear and numerous sex toys under the blanket.

According to Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd, James was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child stemming from a 2017 case.

Sheriff Curd also said James is currently in jail and awaiting more charges.

