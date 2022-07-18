WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An 87-year-old man will not be going to trial, at least for a while, for alleged sex crimes against a 10-year-old girl after being ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Teofilo Contreras, 87, of Wichita Falls, had a bench trial today in 30th District Court and was found incompetent for trial because of mental illness.

According to court documents, Contreras was ordered to be held in jail until he can be admitted to the North Texas State Hospital for treatment.

Teofilo Contreras mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Authorities said Contreras was arrested in 2020 for online solicitation of a minor and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

In 2021, Contreras was arrested for additional charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child from 2017 to 2019. He had been free on bond since January 2021.

In 2020, the parents of the alleged victim said they found texts from Contreras asking her to send him pictures of her intimate areas and of herself in the shower.

When they confronted Contreras, they said he asked for forgiveness and said it would never happen again.

During forensic interviews, the girl said Contreras had been sexually abusing her since age 8. She said it had happened at least five times when she was at his house.

During a hearing to set his bond conditions, Contreras’ son testified if Contreras was allowed to travel freely he would put other children at risk. He also testified that if Contreras was allowed to move away with other relatives, he might not come back for trial.

Teofilo’s daughter, who lives in Maryland disagreed. She said she would not be concerned any children would be at risk if Teofilo lived with her. She also asked the prohibition against handguns be removed because her father lives alone in a dangerous part of town.

His son testified his father is almost always armed and takes his gun for protection to his land east of town where he raises gamecocks.