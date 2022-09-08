WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Salvadoran immigrant is back in jail on higher bonds and a new charge, after a fourth victim of his alleged sex crimes against children came forward.

Juan Medrano, 64, had been free since October of 2019 after he was granted lower bonds. Now, he is jailed on even higher bonds than he had for his first arrest.

Medrano, a Salvadoran with permanent residency status, was arrested in August 2019 for alleged sexual abuses of 4, 5 and 6-year-old girls.

He was charged with 4 counts of aggravated sexual assault and 1 count of sexual indecency by contact.

He now has one additional count of sexual indecency with a fourth alleged victim.

After that indictment was filed and he was reindicted on the previous charges, his bonds were reset, so they now total $500,000.

When he was arrested the first time, his bonds totaled $350,000.

His attorney filed for a bond reduction opposed by the prosecutor, who said Medrano fled to California when he heard charges were being filed.

The defense presented witnesses who said Medrano had left after threats were made against him and also to visit his ailing mother in California, and his attorney pointed out Medrano returned on his own free will.

His bonds were reduced to $25,000 per charge, for a total of $125,000.

The victims in the original indictments were ages 4, 5 and 4-5 years old when they said they were abused. The new charge filed alleges the abuse occurred in July of 2013. The other cases are alleged to have occurred between 2010 and 2018.