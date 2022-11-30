WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother was arrested after her three children tested positive for drugs.

Anderson

Darslun Anderson was arrested on Monday, Nov. 29, 2022, on two charges of Abandoning or Endangering a Child.

According to the arrest warrant, On Oct. 25, 2022, Child Protective Service contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department about endangering a child complaint.

CPS told them they were investigating a family for drug use and discovered a mother and her three children, ages 7,11, and 15, tested positive for cocaine.

During the investigation, the police investigator received copies of the complaint made by CPS and the drug test results. The drug test results confirmed the positive results provided by CPS.

An arrest warrant was issued. Darslun Anderson was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29. She was charged with two counts of Abandoning/Endangering a Child. She was freed on a $20,000 bond.