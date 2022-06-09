WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony continued Thursday, June 9, at the Wichita County Courthouse for a former Hirschi High School quarterback charged with capital murder for his involvement in the fatal shooting of Jason Baum.

Martez Travon Vrana mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Martez Travon Vrana, 22, of Wichita Falls, appeared in front of a packed 78th District Court.

The trial began Wednesday with opening statements from Chief Felony Prosecutor Dobie Kosub and a call for a mistrial from Vrana’s defense attorney John Stickles after outbursts of crying from members of the audience.

Judge Meredith Kennedy asked that no one leave the courtroom or enter while a witness was on the stand. The first of those to take the stand Thursday was co-defendant Sammy Worthy.

According to Vrana’s arrest affidavit, Worthy told police he, Vrana, and two other co-defendants in Baum’s murder, Dimonique McKinney and Antwan Williams, went to a residence on Meadow Lake Drive to “hit a lick”, or perform a robbery.

The affidavit said Worthy told police Vrana and McKinney were attempting to remove a “chest” from the property when Baum showed up in the alley. Vrana also told police Vrana and McKinney both fired shots down the alley.

On the stand, Worthy maintained Vrana was holding onto a “chest” full of marijuana, but that he in fact never actually saw anyone fire a gun. Vrana’s attorney then brought up multiple examples in which Worthy lied to police when originally questioned. Worthy admitted he lied to the police in order to throw them off their trail.

Stickles suggested Worthy was being led by police in order to give a statement that would incriminate Vrana.

“You’re saying whatever they want you to say, aren’t you?” Stickles asked of Worthy.

After the court returned from recess, a detective with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit took the stand. The detective was one of the three people who brought Vrana in for questioning three days after Baum’s murder.

The courtroom then listened to about two and a half hours of testimony obtained on June 14, 2020. For the first half of the interview, Vrana can be heard denying he was ever at the crime scene. “I promise you, I was not there for that shooting”, Vrana told detectives in the interview nearly two years ago.

However, detectives told Vrana they had footage of his car near the scene and several individuals running into the car before it drove away. Vrana accused detectives of trying to manipulate him into giving a false confession.

“I’m not asking you to make up anything, we’re asking for the truth,” detectives said.

About an hour into the interview, Vrana for the first time admits to driving his car in the area, but that no one was with him. Detectives rebutted, saying they had footage of three other individuals running to his car and jumping in, which Vrana denied happened. “Are you willing to die for these fools you were driving around?” detectives asked Vrana.

One hour and sixteen minutes into the recording of the interview, Vrana told detectives to forget everything he’d said prior to that point. He then admitted he drove three others to the area of Fairway and Meadow Lake for what he thought was a simple purchase of marijuana. Vrana told police the others told him to park down the street, he waited in the car for about 20 minutes, then the others returned to the car, out of breath but otherwise silent.

“I didn’t see no panic”, Vrana said, which surprised the interviewing detectives.

Around this point in the recording, the family of Baum seated in the courtroom became noticeably emotional and began crying.

One hour and forty-five minutes into the recording, Vrana named Worthy, McKinney, and Williams as the others in the car. Vrana said he was worried for his safety after giving police the names of the other three who were eventually also charged in Baum’s murder,

“They put you in this spot and you did what you had to do”, detectives said.

At no point in the entire recording did Vrana indicate he ever had knowledge of what the other three were doing or that he was ever involved with what happened on June 11, 2020, in the 4600 block of Meadow Lane.

Vrana’s trial continues tomorrow at the Wichita County Courthouse.