WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who, with an accomplice, has plagued local merchants for years with shoplifting is back in jail with two more charges from September.

Chelsea Hoyt, who in April cleared two dozen cases filed against her by pleading guilty to five and having 19 dismissed, was arrested Thursday, October 12, on her new charges.

Tina Crump, who police said is often Hoyt’s accomplice, was last arrested in August on 4 theft charges.

Hoyt’s two new arrests were for alleged thefts at Walmart, where she has been banned for several years, and at United Market Street.

On September 16, 2022, police said she was seen putting steaks in a basket and walking out of Market Street. When confronted near the door, they said she pulled free from the loss prevention officer and took off running, dropping her phone, and got into a white Suburban.

The value of the steaks was placed at around $500.

On September 26, police said she took a large cooler valued at $164 from the Walmart on Greenbriar, and a loss prevention officer confronted her and took pictures of her getting into a white Suburban.

As in past cases, police identified her as a suspect immediately upon viewing surveillance video and photos.

Police said they are familiar with both Crump and Hoyt working as a team shoplifting items to sell.

Detectives said they have recognized the pair in surveillance video in numerous shoplifting cases at Walmart, Lowe’s, Aldi’s and other locations and that one would sometimes distract an employee while the other took items.

In one arrest, they were charged with taking more than $1,000 of ammunition from Academy Sports.

Both women have about 30 total cases each filed in the courts in past years.