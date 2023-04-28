WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man in jail on $3 million in bonds for the gruesome murder and torture of an 11-year-old boy was back in court Friday morning, April 28, as attorneys get ready for his jury trial on August 21.

More pretrial hearings have been scheduled in the coming months before the trial for Corey Trumbull in 30th District Court.

The alleged white supremacist will be on trial for capital murder and tampering with a corpse.

The defense has filed a motion requiring the state to reveal any agreements between the district attorney and any potential witness against Trumbull.

Logan Cline’s body was found in a car on Kenley Avenue in February 2020 after police said Trumbull, the boy’s mother, and her 15-year-old daughter left Wichita Falls for Nevada.

Trumbull was arrested in Nevada and charged with six charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

While Nevada police were investing a local domestic abuse charge, they got information about a possible murder and body in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls police found the child’s body in the back seat of an abandoned car, covered with clothing.

The mother, Stormy Johnson, is also awaiting trial for murder and tampering with evidence.

She described to detectives the gruesome beatings and torture of Logan in a Wichita Falls motel that are too graphic to describe in detail.

The boy’s sister also gave detailed descriptions of the physical and sexual abuse she said happened daily and that her mother often participated.