WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim of an overnight homicide in Wichita Falls has been identified.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department, 32-year-old Andrew Lopez of Wichita Falls was found deceased in his vehicle.

Wichita Falls Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of Covington Street around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning about a medical call. WPFD was later called to the scene.

WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives have taken over the investigation.

A search warrant was served at a house and people inside were interviewed at the police station.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information about this homicide investigation, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.