VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — An apparently intoxicated man a witness said was driving recklessly before crashing into a car at a Vernon school received a stiff prison sentence from a jury.

Sport Fobbs, 37, of Vernon, received a 25-year prison term during the punishment phase on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a crash into an occupied car in the parking lot of McCord Elementary in Vernon on August 16, 2021.

A teacher testified she saw Fobbs doing donuts in a nearby church parking lot before the crash.

According to Vernon Police, Fobbs was in a gray Honda SUV and slammed into a vehicle that had just parked prior to a “meet the teacher” event. After the collision, they say Fobbs exited his vehicle wearing only shorts and began shouting at bystanders and police.

They said he appeared to be intoxicated on narcotics and ignored orders to get on the ground and eventually had to be tased. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

Fobbs has two prior felony convictions in Wilbarger County.