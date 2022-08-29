WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in solving a recent break-in.

On August 21, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., a man broke into a business located at 4 Burnside Dr.

The suspect was described as a possible white male, wearing black gloves, black and grey shirt and a black face mask.

Crime of the Week suspect of 4 Burnside Dr. Burglary

The suspect went into an office, after hours, where they attempted to gain access to locked objects but were unsuccessful in their attempt to open them.

At this time it is unknown if anything was taken from the location.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or submit your tip information through the P3 Tips app available for iPhone and Android.

Anything you know could be very helpful. If your tip leads to an arrest being made, you could be

eligible for a reward with board approval. From start to finish your information will be completely anonymous.