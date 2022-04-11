WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Crime Stoppers are asking for help from the community after gunshots were fired at a Wichita Falls residence in late March 2022.

Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a deadly conduct case.

The crime happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 in the 800 block of Gilbert Avenue.

According to authorities, unknown suspects fired several rounds at a residence and fled the scene, and no suspects or vehicles were seen in the area.

The police have very little information about these crimes and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.

