WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fugitive wanted for capital murder in Dallas County has been arrested in Wichita Falls, officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department announced Thursday.

Byron Jocania Davis, III, 29, of Wichita Falls, was taken into custody by the Wichita Falls Police Department on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Davis is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond, awaiting extradition.

According to authorities, Wichita Falls police were made aware by an outside agency of a suspect with a capital murder arrest warrant out of Dallas County possibly being in Wichita Falls.

The suspect was later identified as Davis.

Investigation led to Davis working at a business in the 2800 block of Production Boulevard in Wichita Falls, where he was later located.

Police said Davis was arrested and transported to jail without incident.

Davis has pending charges in Wichita Falls, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a felony, and evading arrest, a misdemeanor.

