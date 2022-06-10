WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman charged with abusing children at a Wichita Falls daycare had a fourth charge filed after being charged in May with three counts of injury to a child.

20-year-old Jazmine Jackson was booked into jail Friday, June 10, and released after posting another $35,000 bond. She was first arrested May 26 on three counts.

Police began investigating the day before when the mother of a one-year-old child said she was picking up her children at University Academy on University Avenue and saw Jackson pick up her daughter and slam her down on a mat.

Police reviewed video from the daycare and said they saw physical abuse of other children.

The new charge filed Friday involves a 21-month-old boy police say Jackson picked up and threw down on a mat face first.

The mother of that child told police she is willing to prosecute.

Police said video shows violent treatment of other children, including violently grabbing a 21-month-old by the arm and jerking him across a mat, then grabbing his leg in the same way to turn him on the mat. They said a 19-month-old was kicked in the legs to move her back on the mat and then was kicked in the torso.

Police said one child was also kicked in the head.

When questioned, police said Jackson said she did not intentionally try to injure children. She said it was her job to put children on their nap mats, and she would roll them back on the mats when they got off.