WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man faces multiple felony charges after police said he stole copper wire, ran from police on foot down an alley, and was found to be in possession of several debit cards that did not belong to him.

Dennis Huls mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Dennis James Huls was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, and faces the following charges:

Theft of materials under $20,000 (State Jail Felony)

Possession of identifying information items, over 5 but under 10 (Felony 3)

Evading arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)

His bonds total $17,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to the 1300 block of Harrison Street on Wednesday, August 10, at around 6:50 p.m. in reference to a theft.

Before arriving on the scene, the arresting officer was notified that Huls had been detained in the area in possession of a bundle of copper wire and a large knife.

A witness told police she saw a subject matching Huls’ description on the property, then later saw him leave with a bundle of copper.

The officer said upon speaking to the owner of the property, they learned no one had been given permission to access the property. Police said they observed wire that had been recently cut on the exterior wall of the building.

Huls was detained by officers in the 1200 block of Denver Street. According to the affidavit, an officer attempted to stop Huls, but he ran eastbound down an alley.

The officer pursued Huls through the alley on foot, where he eventually caught up to Huls and detained him.

The affidavit said that once detained, officers searched Huls and located five debit cards in his back pocket, each with a different person’s name and not his own.

Huls was then transported to the Wichita County Jail without incident.

Huls’ only other arrest on file came earlier this year when police said they found him to be in possession of methamphetamine while responding to a burglary call at the Wayfarer Motel.

That charge was later dropped.