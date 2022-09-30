WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was charged with the murder of a good Samaritan who came to the aid of the defendant’s wife took a plea deal Thursday, September 29, for manslaughter.

On April 23, 2018, Wichita Falls Police said William Starnes was beating his wife on Burkburnett Road after first trying to run her down with his truck.

Air Force veteran William Stephens, 64, known to family and friends as “Wild Bill”, came to the woman’s aid, and police said Starnes knocked him unconscious with a board.

Stephens died a few days later from a severe brain injury.

Starnes’ sentence for his plea to manslaughter is 15 years. He also received 15 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and 5 years on each of two counts of assault family violence.

A retaliation charge and a drug charge were dismissed.

Starnes also has two previous convictions for assaults of police officers.