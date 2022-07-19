WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect has been arrested by deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office in an assault case where a 66-year-old man was hospitalized with several facial injuries.

According to authorities, Matthew Lee Gill, 38, of Wichita Falls, now faces multiple felony charges in connection to the assault that occurred Monday on Wellington Lane.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the 900 block of Wellington Lane about an assault on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 10:04 a.m. When deputies arrived they discovered a 66-year-old male that had been assaulted and robbed by an unknown person.

Deputy Melvin Joyner said on Monday, July 18, around 11:30 p.m., deputies again responded to the 900 block of Wellington Lane in reference to a subject attempting to enter a residence.

Gill was placed under arrest in the 900 block of Wellington Lane for public intoxication.

Joyner said Gill was later charged with:

Resisting Arrest

Aggravated Robbery of the Elderly

Burglary of a Habitation

Arson

His bonds have not yet been set. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.