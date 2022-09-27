KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — New details from the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office about the capture of two recent escapees.

Just before midnight on Sept. 19, Kiowa County inmates Devon Ray McDonald and Sean Christopher Traywick manipulated the locking mechanism on the fire exit door and escaped from the county jail.

Sean Traywick Devon Ray McDonald

Authorities say the pair exited onto the fire escape, jumped over the fence, and then took off on foot. A site check just prior to the escape had been done by the jail staff with all inmates accounted for at that time. A search for the escapees was later initiated by Sheriff Joe Janz.

Friday morning, Sept. 23, around 10 a.m., a resident at Hick’s Mountain, just north of Altus, reported seeing both men in the area. Law enforcement began to search the area and residences.

A local farmer also reported a possible break-in at his barns and another residence reported a possible attempted break-in into a vehicle.

Security camera footage shows the pair trying to break into the vehicle but left due to an alarm going off.

Law enforcement continued the search of the Hick’s Mountain area using a K-9 and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Air Unit.

Around 4:05 p.m., the escapes were found west of the boat dock at Hick’s Mountain and taken into custody without further incident.

It’s unknown what new charges they’ll now face.