IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect in a shooting in Iowa Park Tuesday night was arrested and released on bond twice last week on multiple charges of violating protective orders, stalking and harassment of his ex-girlfriend earlier this month.

Brent “Jordy ” Onstead-Donley is jailed on $125,000 bond for aggravated assault.

He was arrested when Iowa Park Police Chief Steve Davis said he showed up at the hospital for his own care.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, in the 700 block of Cornelia in Iowa Park.

Officers saw the glass of the front door shattered, and a man was lying on the living room floor bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.

After clearing the house of any suspect, they administered first aid and found wounds to his lower back, stomach and his legs.

The victim’s wife told officers her son, Onstead-Donley, had shot her husband. She said they had argued and been in a physical altercation, and her husband got his gun and pointed it at her son.

She said her son then left, and her husband began packing a bag to leave and had put the handgun away. She said as he was leaving with his hands full and pushing the glass door open with his hip, her son came from behind outside and fired a shot through the door, hitting her husband in the back.

She said her husband fell back into the house and then staggered down the hallway, and her son followed him into a bedroom then into the bathroom, and she heard her son say “Don’t threaten me, (expletive deleted).”

She heard more shots being fired, and her son then fled the scene.

Police said the victim was shot up to five times, and after being shot, he called 911. He was taken by ambulance and underwent surgery at United Regional.

Chief Davis said, as of late Wednesday morning, the victim is listed as stable and expected to recover.

Police said a neighbor recorded audio of the confrontation, which included someone saying “I told you I would be back,” and then a gunshot and a woman screaming.

Davis said there is no direct connection between this shooting and the harassment and stalking incidents with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.