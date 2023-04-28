WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has been booked into Wichita County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury in connection to a shooting that happened at Sun Valley Apartments.

Damijay Jamar Clark was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and booked into Wichita County Jail after receiving medical treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of East Central Freeway at 11:56 p.m. on April 19, 2023, on a call about gunshots. When officers arrived they discovered a white Chevy Suburban stopped on the access road with multiple bullet holes. They later located two victims with gunshot wounds. One victim had gunshot wounds to the chest and back and the other had a grazing gunshot wound.

The victims told officers they went to sell marijuana to Clark and when they arrived at the apartment they were approached by Clark and a white female. A victim said Clark did not give the agreed amount of money and asked for the rest and Clark threw the marijuana back at them, pulled a gun from a bag, and began shooting. The victim stated she jumped in the back seat and took cover until the shooting ended.

Police also spoke with another witness who said she had arranged the marijuana purchase.

The witness said when the victims arrived she made Clark put down a small riffle he was carrying before making the purchase. She said she then heard the victim ask for more money and saw Clark pull out a small handgun and start shooting. Another witness also confirmed those events.

Clark is currently being held on bonds totaling $100,000.