WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The wheels of justice move slowly, but surely, sometimes in criminal investigations.

Such is the case in a 2020 Wichita Falls ATM break-in with DNA leading to charges on another suspect.

Jack McNeal, 20, is the third suspect from the Houston area to be charged here for ATM thefts and attempted thefts.

The attempted ATM theft of the First Bank ATM on Midwestern Parkway on Oct. 30, 2020 was one of three in two weeks, and the fourth in two months.

Police said witnesses saw two black males wearing hoodies and gloves using a large truck and chains to pull the ATM out onto the parking lot about 5:40 a.m.

Surveillance video showed them prying the ATM open and picking up items off the ground. They then drove off on Maplewood. Police say the ATM contained almost $150,000.

Police found the truck abandoned in the parking lot of Park Place Apartments on Maplewood, two blocks away. They said the door lock and ignition had been punched.

According to police, hoodies, face masks, gloves and shoes were scattered around the parking lot.

The items were sent to an FBI lab for DNA analysis and several came back with a positive match to McNeal.

McNeal, it turns out, had been arrested in February 2020 for theft of an ATM in Sugarland, and in July, 2021 was found guilty and given 5 years probation.

McNeal was brought to Wichita County jail and booked on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

While investigating this crime, police discovered the ATM at American National Bank across the street had also been broken into.

From August to October of 2020, police say there had been a total of 6 ATM break-ins in the Wichita Falls area.