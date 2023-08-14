WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect is getting a lower bond after his first request was denied and appealed.

Adan Chavez remains jailed on a new $275,000 bond for murder and a $25,000 bond for deadly conduct.

He is also being held with no bond on a federal charge of human smuggling.

His request to have his $1 million bond lowered was denied in the 89th District Court in February of 2023.

On appeal, the second court of appeals in Fort Worth agreed that relief from the higher bond should be granted and sent it back for a new bond to be set.

The prosecution and defense agreed to set the bail at $275,000, with conditions on posting bond including wearing a GPS monitor at all times and being under house arrest or curfew, if employed.

Chavez has been jailed since October of 2022 when he was arrested at a home on Rowland.

The warrant named him as the suspect in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jorge Gonzalez on October 2, 2022, in the parking lot of Dollar Saver in the 15-hundred block of North Eighth.