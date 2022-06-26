WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect of a double homicide that took place Saturday morning has died.

According to Wichita Falls Police Officer Jeff Hughes, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 200 block of Cartwright Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25.

On scene, officers discovered 52-year-old Mark Barnett had been shot and killed in the driveway of the residence. 52-year-old Concepta St. Hilaire was found dead in the backyard of the residence from a gunshot wound.

Jason St. Hilaire, 50, was found in a vehicle in the front yard with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Jason was declared dead at United Regional Saturday around 1:30 p.m. His death was the result of suicide.

The investigation found that Jason St. Hilaire was the responsible party for the shooting deaths of Concepta and Barnett.

Officer Hughes said there were no other people involved, and the case will be closed with the death of the offender.