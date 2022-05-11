WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A year and a half after a fiery fatal crash on Hampstead, a Wichita Falls man is charged with manslaughter and is jailed on $100,000 bond.

Charles Patrick Reyna, 30, was booked into Wichita County Jail Tuesday.

Records show he was arrested in Aransas County on May 3 for the Wichita County warrant.

Police said Reyna was driving a Ford sedan at a high rate of speed around 3 a.m. Nov. 22, 2020 when he lost control in the 2000 block of Hampstead and struck a tree.

The car caught fire and Reyna was ejected. The passenger, Cheyanne Collinsworth, 24, of Seymour, died at the scene.

Reyna was taken to a Fort Worth hospital with severe injuries.

Collinsworth graduated from Seymour High School in 2014 and attended MSU. She worked in healthcare centers and was mother to a two year old boy.

Reyna has several prior arrests for speeding, driving while intoxicated and drug charges.