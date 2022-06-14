WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man from Duncanville has been brought to Wichita County and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Joseph Lakendrick Dumas, 31, of Duncanville, is a registered sex offender after being convicted in Dallas County in 2017.

A records check shows Dumas was placed on 10 years probation after the charge of sexual assault of a child was apparently changed to injury to a child.

In February 2022, Wichita Falls police received a report of two child victims on Cunningham Drive.

Their mother told police she noticed her daughters were upset and asked what was wrong. She said one said she had been raped by Dumas and one daughter told her it happened to them both in Dallas and Wichita Falls multiple times.

Forensic interviews were conducted with both girls, ages 11 and 13, who gave detailed accounts of assaults that happened to them in Dallas when Dumas lived with them.

The 13-year-old victim said they moved to Wichita Falls in 2017 and gave a detailed account of one assault when she was about 9 years old in 2019.

The victim told authorities Dumas came to visit and came into her bedroom while she was asleep. She said Dumas removed her clothes and assaulted her as he had previously done in Dallas and Wichita Falls.

According to police, her younger sister witnessed the assault. The sister also gave accounts of both of them being assaulted in Dallas.

The victims depicted multiple instances of assault to forensic investigators with such details, police said they don’t believe the accounts are made up.

Police said they attempted to question Dumas but he had obtained an attorney and refused to talk. An arrest warrant was obtained on May 24 and served on Dumas on Monday, June 13.

According to authorities, Dumas was a registered sex offender in Dallas County for his conviction in 2017 for a 2013 assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Dumas remains jailed on three $250,000 bonds.

