WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they are investigating an early morning break-in at a local adult video store.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at around 6:45 a.m. at DW’s Adult Video Store, located in the 2000 block of Sheppard Access Road.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the front door to be smashed. They said they also found one side of a display case inside the store was smashed, and a REAL DOLL brand life-size rubber doll was taken from the store.

Photo courtesy Rants and Raves of Wichita Falls (The Original) via Facebook

Authorities said it appears that the life-size doll was the only item taken from the store.

Police said a wig was also found on the ground, and it does not appear that the doll’s head was left behind.

According to WFPD officials, they are investigating the break-in and currently have no suspects. They said the suspect faces a possible charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony charge.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

From the time your tip is placed into Crime Stoppers to a possible reward being issued with board approval, you will remain completely anonymous throughout the whole process.

This a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.