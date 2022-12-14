WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a suspect for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information from an elderly person.

Wichita Falls Police arrested Jermaine Green on Tuesday, December 13.

According to the arrest warrant, on Aug. 31, 2022, the victim reported personal information was stolen from a rental property on Keeler Avenue during a burglary. The elderly victim said that information was used to open a credit/debit card account at First Premier Bank fraudulently.

The victim said they received bank statements from the fraudulently obtained account showing numerous charges made at several local businesses.

Green was seen using the victim’s card to make purchases.

During the investigation, police found surveillance footage showing Green using the credit/debit card at the Flying J on Jacksboro Highway. Investigators immediately recognized Green from previous police interactions.

Surveillance video from additional businesses showed Green using the victim’s card to make purchases. An arrest warrant was issued, and Green was arrested on Dec. 13.

He is charged with Fraudulent Use/Possession of identifying Information-Elderly. His bond was set at $25,000.

In February 2021, Wichita Falls Police and Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents conducted a raid at the Motel 6 on Central Freeway. Green and Robin Kolker were both arrested and charged after officers uncovered a large counterfeit check operation.