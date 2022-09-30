WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man who shot a man in Wichita Falls and then barricaded himself in an apartment and fought officers when they came to arrest him was sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple charges.

Rodolfo Rodriguez, 42, pleaded guilty in Judge Charles Barnard’s 89th District Court Thursday, September 29, 2022.

He received three concurrent sentences of 25 years for assault of an officer, the shooting on Baylor Street in October 2020 and felon in possession of a weapon.

He also got 90 days in jail for assaulting a cellmate.

Police said Rodriguez drove up beside a man walking on Baylor Street and began arguing with him, then shot him with a .45 caliber handgun.

Officers said the bullet entered the victim’s chest and exited through the back.

Police obtained video from the phone of a witness and identified Rodriguez, and three days after the shooting, the victim recovered enough to pick Rodriguez from a photo line up.

The victim told police they had been arguing about money before the shooting.

Two weeks later, a team of officers from the Electra Police Department, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Falls Police Department and U.S. Marshal’s Service converged on an apartment on East Michigan Street in Electra to serve the arrest warrant on Rodriguez.

Officers said Rodriguez barricaded himself in a room and refused to come out. They then forced entry and said Rodriguez began resisting and kicked an Electra officer in the abdomen.

Rodriguez got another assault charge while in jail when officers say he assaulted a cellmate.

The inmate was being returned to his cell after testimony from his trial for sexual assaults of three children had aired on TV.

Officers said Rodriguez told the inmate to pack up his things and get out, then punched him and knocked him to the floor and punched him nine more times. Two other inmates then punched him and knocked him to the floor again.

Rodriguez’ lengthy record includes assaults, robbery, and aggravated kidnapping.