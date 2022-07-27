ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra woman was charged with criminal mischief after police said she said she did not know throwing eggs on a car could damage it.

Leeandra Kay Walker, 37, was arrested Monday, July 25, and was granted a public defender after declaring indigency.

Electra Police said the victim reported his car was egged on June 25 on Sunshine Hill.

The police officer learned juveniles and Walker were involved. He spoke to Walker and said she admitted she drove her child and other minors to the victim’s home to throw eggs on his vehicle.

The officer said she told him she didn’t know the eggs would cause damage.

The officer got an estimate of the repairs from the body shop amounting to $1,544.