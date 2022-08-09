WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man accused of the fatal shooting of Martin Jones on Evergreen Drive in October 2021 was indicted last week by a Wichita County Grand Jury.

Noel Martin mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Noel Ramirez Martin, 33, of Vernon, is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bonds total $1,100,001.

The new indictment was filed by the Grand Jury on Wednesday, August 3, and an arraignment hearing was set for August 19 in the 78th District Court.

It appears the only change from the former indictment that was made to the newest indictment is the addition of language to the unlawful possession charge.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call for shots fired on October 9, 2021, in the 100 block of Evergreen Drive.

Once at the scene, they located Jones, who police said had gunshot wounds.

Jones was transported to United Regional, where he died five days later.

Authorities said Martin and Jones were neighbors who had been at odds for some time.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they had already been at the scene earlier that day due to a report from Jones that Martin vandalized his vehicle.

Police said the feud apparently escalated that evening, leading to Martin firing at least two shots into Jones’ abdomen.

A request from Martin’s attorney for a lowered bond was denied in January 2022.

Martin remains behind bars in the Wichita County Jail, where he has been held since October 15, 2021.

Martin has a lengthy criminal history, including over a dozen arrests. His charges include at least five gun-related charges, an assault charge, a disorderly conduct charge for fighting in public, and numerous drug-related charges.