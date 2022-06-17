WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The prosecution in the retrial of Justin Love for the 2015 murder of Dominic Thrasher called several expert witnesses to the stand on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Justin Michael Love, 33, is again charged with Thrasher’s murder after his first conviction was overturned.

Initially, Love was sentenced to 50 years in prison for his alleged role in the events of June 2, 2015.

His December 2018 conviction was overturned on appeals, and he’s been jailed since January 2021 after Judge Bob Brotherton ordered him to be held without bond.

Friday, in the 30th District Court, a ballistics expert testified to a jury of nine women and three men. The expert told the court the four slugs found either on the scene at the corner of Yuma and Gunnison or in Thrasher’s body at the hospital were analyzed.

Experts were able to determine all four slugs came from the same gun, implying a sole shooter in the murder.

That shooter, Blayne Brooks, has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for his role in the murder.

According to previous testimony, Love acted as the driver that day.

A telecommunications expert also testified that cell phone data from Brooks and Love placed them at the scene of the murder at the time of the murder.

The expert said they were also able to use that data to verify the route taken by Love.

Earlier this week, Whitney O’Brien, who was the third person originally charged with Thrasher’s murder, took the stand and testified against Love once again.

O’Brien took a plea deal and was sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter. She made parole in 2020.

Court officials said much of the testimony provided thus far in Love’s trial is re-entering evidence and re-establishing the groundwork upon which the prosecution will build their case.

The trial will resume Monday morning, June 20, 2022, at the Wichita County Courthouse.